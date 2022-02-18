news, local-news,

In Australia's jazz scene, they are beloved and enduring. The catholics have been making music together for thirty years and are celebrating with a huge regional tour, which is set to kick off in Moruya next month. Since forming in 1991, the seven-piece band has released nine albums and had three ARIA award nominations. READ MORE: Over three decades The catholics have produced a unique body of music that takes hints from styles across the globe - African, Caribbean, Latin, and Eastern influences, just to name a few. Band leader, composer and bassist, Lloyd Swanton, is well known across Australia and internationally for his work across the jazz scene. He's perhaps best known for playing with improvising legends The Necks, and has made appearances on over 100 albums for some of the biggest names in Australian jazz. The septet's live performances are filled with joy, uplifting audiences wherever they play. As they embark on a regional tour in celebration of their 30th anniversary, The catholics are looking to surprise and delight. Brand new works will be premiered for regional audiences before anyone else; of course, the band's (and audience's) favourites will also make an appearance. The catholics will play Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, 3 March.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/7b559feb-3646-4619-9205-b9840cfd5bb9.png/r3_79_1532_943_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg