Mogo Wildlife Park ready to mark two years since re-opening after bushfire emergency

news, local-news,

It's been two years since Mogo Wildlife Park threw open its doors after Black Summer bushfire emergency. Now the zoo will run its third annual community day to celebrate the anniversary, giving the community an opportunity to come back and enjoy the Wildlife Park after several COVID-19 related closures. "A brave team of 14 keepers led by the parks' managing director Chad Staples (Zookeeper Chad) fought the Black Summer bushfires on their site themselves for a number of weeks and kept all the animals safe despite calls for staff to evacuate," a spokesperson for Mogo Wildlife Park said. "Their bravery and resilience has since become an example of hope locally and across the world, and the Mogo Wildlife Park Community Day is an opportunity for Mogo, and the wider Eurobodalla community, to gather, reflect and look forward together." READ MORE The community day will be held on Sunday, February 26, and the Wildlife Park will offer $10 tickets for residents to "reconnect with the amazing animals that call the wildlife park home". "In addition to meeting meerkats, gorillas, lions and tigers, locals will be able to pre-purchase a discounted meal deal, and there will be facepainting for the kids as well as opportunities to hand feed wallabies, kangaroos, and ostriches," the spokesperson said. "To mark this event, Mogo Wildlife Park will also be screening a commemorative video, and guests will be invited to record their reflections on the recovery of the Wildlife Park in an annual reflections book that will be kept and repeated on this day for years to come." To purchase tickets for the day, visit the Mogo Wildlife Park's website.

