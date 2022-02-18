Are they the bushfire, flood or COVID generation?: helping build resilience in our youngest community members

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A study by charity Royal Far West and UNICEF found children are particularly vulnerable to the trauma of emergencies, such as bushfires. That is bad news for a generation of children across the Eurobodalla, who have faced years of traumatic events: fires, floods and a virus. In the wake of the Black Summer Bushfires, Royal Far West (RFW) began their Bushfire Recovery Program across the shire, to help equip children aged 0 to 12 with the resilience to overcome life's traumatic events. Since then, the program has helped more than 3000 children in groups and therapy sessions, working through primary schools and preschools, and with significant adults in children's lives. READ MORE: Family Place Moruya is on the frontline of one of the Eurobodalla's biggest struggles Charles Sturt University performed an evaluative study on the results of the program, finding two thirds of parents reported their children's problems improving because of the program. They found children's wellbeing, confidence and resilience all significantly progressed through participation in the initiative. This week the program was awarded $1,452,966 through the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to continue their work in the Eurobodalla until March 2024. RFW CEO Jacqueline Emery said dealing with trauma such as a bushfire can set children back a number of years, with some children only now displaying signs of distress. "But there is a way to help," she said. "This is why we are so thrilled to receive these grants which will allow our Bushfire Recovery Program to continue to support the mental health and wellbeing of children and families." READ MORE: Nurses bombed, sunk and kept in a Japanese POW camp for three years: A side of history you may not have heard RFW has a specific bushfire support team including psychologists, social workers, speech pathologists and occupational therapists, able to operate online or through visiting the community. Ms Emery said the Bushfire Recovery Program offered a range of support mechanisms, including sessions for children with specialised educators, or sessions for parents exploring strategies to support the children they care for.

