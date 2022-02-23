Batemans Bay secures top 10 in Aussie Town of the Year Awards

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Batemans Bay locals have always known they were onto a good thing. Now, apparently, so does everyone else. Batemans Bay has placed ninth on travel site Wotif's 2022 Aussie Town of the Year Awards. The town was celebrated by the awards for their "crystal-blue waters and a laid-back community" which "make Batemans Bay the perfect place to slow down and connect with nature, all while supporting a deserving region". The awards are determined by Wotif's data index considering accommodation affordability (Batemans Bay scored well, with an average accommodation rate of $197 per night), accommodation quality - including availability and deals, leisure appeal - considering the average length of stay, and traveller satisfaction through reviews. According to Wotif data, interest in travelling to Batemans Bay increased by 35 per cent in the previous 12 months. 2022 is the third time Batemans Bay has been a finalist in the five years Wotif's Aussie Town of the Year Awards has been running. Batemans Bay placed fourth in 2020 and tenth in 2018. Mayor Mat Hatcher was proud of the fact Batemans Bay is the only town in Australia to be recognised three times in the awards. "We've known Batemans Bay was a hidden gem for many years," he said. "I moved here 20 years ago and I never wanted to leave as soon as I was here." "There is no more beautiful space along the coast." Cr Hatcher said the awards were a great opportunity for the council to promote tourism to the area. "The council can leverage these results as a tourism incentive," he said. "There will inevitably be a flow on effect as people hear about the awards and want to visit the area." Cr Hatcher praised the work of all the organisations contributing to the tourist appeal of Batemans Bay, including the Batemans Bay Business Chamber and the council. Tamworth was the only other NSW town to make the top 10 list, in third position. Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said 2022 was going to be a pivotal year for domestic tourism. "While many Aussies have travelled over the last 24 months, few have had the chance to really explore and travel across state borders," he said. "It's incredibly promising to see that 88 per cent of Aussies planning to travel this year are looking to stay within Australia and our hope is that these awards inspire Aussies to try something new and get back to exploring this beautiful country." The 2022 winners were:

