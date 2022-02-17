Council agenda for meeting February 22

news, local-news,

Council is having their second meeting of the year on February 22. The council meeting starts at 11am in the council chambers. You can also watch the webcast. Public Forum starts at 9.30am and is held on zoom. BayPost has broken down the agenda for the meeting into everything you need to know: Displaying Community Strategic Plan for public comment: The Community Strategic Plan defines the community's long-term aspirations, priorities and vision. The council is required to review the plan after a general election. The vision, as laid out in the plan, is: From our beaches to our bushlands, rivers and mountains... Our Eurobodalla is a place of inclusive communities embracing sustainable lifestyles. Our future balances our natural assets and thriving economy. Our community is resilient and collaborative, and this underpins all that we do. Councillors will vote to decide if the draft plan should be placed on public exhibition from February 23 to March 22. It must be exhibited for 28 days, prior to endorsement by the council. READ MORE: Malua Bay fire: Man treated for smoke inhalation after morning incident Decide on what Sector Memberships Council will commit too: Sector memberships assist the council by working in partnership with organisations to advocate and collaborate to address local and regional issues. The council is currently financially involved in the following sector organisations: Membership in these organisations cost the council a combined $115,000 annually. The new council will vote on which sector organisations it wishes to hold membership with for this council term. READ MORE: St Peter's College's plans to open up to the Broulee community given a $6 million boost Council committees and external bodies: Various committees help with the running of the council, under the Local Government Act. Councillors may observe these committees or be appointed by the council as a delegate with voting rights. There are three types of committees: 1. Section 355 (b) of the NSW Local Government Act 1993 makes provision for the council to delegate certain functions to committees to provide these on behalf of the council. The council will vote to appoint delegates to the following S355 committees: 2. Advisory Committees provide expert advice on complex matters to the council. They make recommendations seeking to inform the council decision making. The councillors will vote to appoint delegates to the following advisory committees: The council will seek community representatives for each of these advisory committees, with appointments to be presented to the council for endorsement in April. 3. External committees are outside the council, but the council delegates a councillor to attend to ensure all the needs of the community are heard and included. The councillors will vote to appoint delegates to the following external committees: The councillors will also vote to appoint Chairs to the following committees: READ MORE: Things to do in the Eurobodalla: February 18-27 Policy review for exhibition: The council has reviewed the following policies, and will vote to display the draft policies on public exhibition for 28 days: The policies have been updated with no substantive changes. Code of Conduct for public exhibition: The council will vote to place the draft Code of Conduct Policy for public consultation for a period of 28 days. At the end of the public exhibition period the draft Code of Conduct Policy will be presented to the council for consideration to adopt, along with a report to consider any submissions received during the exhibition period. Quarterly Budget and Investment Review: The councillors will vote on whether to receive and note the budget review report for the quarter ended 31 December 2021. There are no material concerns at this quarterly review about meeting budget targets for 2021-22. The council's investments comply with risk policy, with 67 per cent of investments in near risk-free AAA rated banks. The investments were made in accordance with Local Government Act 1993. Councillors will vote on whether to receive the investments. Road Classification Review: In 2019, the NSW Government announced that local councils can apply for road ownership to be transferred to the NSW Government. The NSW Government is not obliged to accept any or all of the nominations put forward by the council. The council will vote on whether to send a submission to the NSW government requesting the transferal of road ownership, and therefore maintenance, to the NSW Government. READ MORE: Get fed the next time we have an emergency: Almost $1 million to upgrade Moruya Showground evacuation facilities Review the sale of soft-drinks at council facilities: In 2013, the council voted to cease the provision of sugar sweetened carbonated drinks at council functions and events. This issue is divided along social and financial lines. Whilst it is recorded these drinks have negative health implications, there are financial benefits to council facilities selling soft-drinks. They also provide increased choice for people at these venues. Councillors will vote on whether soft-drinks should be sold at council facilities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-48uuz2ZGkHqQHKqA65McCr/11832944-ed0f-4684-9f7f-312de89d4de5.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg