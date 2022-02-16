After seeing the Government give themselves a lovely pay rise in 2020 while nurses police and ambulance services were not even considered for an increase, is it any wonder people think all politicians are on the nose. I have seen first hand the nurses and doctors in emergency getting physically hurt by people intent on inflicting pain. The copper's put their life on the line daily, at what thanks? None. Yet without these men and women there would be lawlessness. Our Ambos are attacked by drunks, ice addicts or 'next hit' junkies, with a portion of people needing emergency services as a priority. Where is their help? I have watched these three services nurture my ailing husband, care for him long term, and not once complain. All I can say to these heroes is thank you. I really hope the politicians hear you. Better still get them to walk a mile in your shoes. Your services are appreciated. Our Sunday drive (February 13) heading north from Moruya along the Princess Highway almost ended in tragedy. It was not a typical crash; there were no other vehicles involved. Nor was it a kangaroo that crashed through our windscreen, but an airborne tyre apparently (according to witnesses) projected from a ute towing a trailer heading south towards Moruya. Luckily the windscreen pillar took most of the impact and saved us from serious or fatal injury. We are so thankful to the kind people who stopped to assist. The Moruya police, tow operator and paramedics who attended to our wounds and shock. The ute driver may not have known what occurred but I hope that they and all of us take more care to secure items which can become deadly missiles in uncovered vehicles. While a federal election has not been called as yet, noise so far is showing that this election will be based on the theme of National Security. The question then becomes, why? Within the Australian context, the options for maneuver are quite limited. It makes little difference who is in power. Why would one political party position themselves as different to another on the grounds of National Security when turning over leaders does not necessarily mean a turning over of policies. As a voter, the noise the Coalition is making does not fool me. In fact, I would rather politicians simply stop making Australia a target to foreign actors and focus on domestic issues.

