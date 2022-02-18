Flatpack frustrations are real

weekly-wrap-summary,

Does your heart sink when you make a purchase at a store based on what you see displayed, but end up walking out with your purchase in a flat box? Mine does. I am married to a builder - he pieces together entire houses - surely he will be helpful, right? Wrong. He dislikes a flatpack project more than I do. Fortunately I have some practical skills, but I would rather dig holes, scrub the bathrooms, put a cover on a King size quilt or neatly fold a fitted sheet than undertake a flatpack project. I am making this comment based on experience. I have engaged in quite a few flatpack projects over the years - a coffee table, book shelves, a full-length mirrored jewellery stand that could swivel (don't ask) and several free-standing fans. I have a rule to first and foremost check to make sure all the bits have been supplied. That usually includes an Allen key. Then I take a look at the instructions. That's where my frustrations begin. They always seem to be extremely vague, and in small print. That is if there are any instructions supplied. Sure there are usually only a few steps to a flatpack project - although that depends on the size of the project. Correct sequencing to the construction steps is especially important. I have found with almost every flatpack project, a solid level of practical thinking is essential, because the directions aren't always particualrly helpful. To this day I have managed to fumble my way through the construction of each flatpack purchase I make. However, this has included ocassionally disassembling and starting again, the odd scraped finger as I try to manouevre an Allen key or bolt, and some colourful commentary. I recently purchased an outdoor Cape Cod reading chair (pictured) I had wanted for quite some time. The shop display was perfect and I was excited - for a brief moment I forgot that these items generally did not come assembled. I was actually wondering how I would make the completed chair fit in my car - and had devised a solution. That's when the shop assistant walked out with a flatpack. Reality kicked in and my heart sank. Once home I began construction. However, the chair fell short of immediate completion after I tried to force a screw into a hole that was not properly drilled. It was the last step to complete the project and I was determined to do just that. But no amount of brute force would enable me to finish what I had started. Instead I stripped the Allen key and the screw head. My husband arrived just as the damage was done. Fortunately, he assured me he would come up with a solution, and he did - with a little help from a friend. My takeaway from this experience is that screws should never be forced. If you have to do this then something is wrong. On reflection, my wish, regarding this first world problem, is that flatpack projects come with better, easier to read instructions. Better still I'll take the store display item thanks. Stay safe and unchallenged by flatpack projects, Jackie Meyers Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/28dc717f-b75f-4b43-a0bd-4f24b8b6b18c.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg