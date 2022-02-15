Civic reception for our local Olympic hero

news, local-news,

To celebrate Eurobodalla's local winter Olympian is returning home, Narooma Business Chamber is having a party and you are invited. Australia's youngest competitor at the games, Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli finished sixth in the snowboard halfpipe. On Wednesday February 16 at 6pm, Narooma Business Chamber has organised a civic reception for Mr Guseli at Narooma Gold Club. Eurobodalla Shire Council is calling for as many locals as possible to come alone and welcome Mr Guseli home and celebrate his Olympic feats. Grab some mates, something to sit on, and all your home-town spirit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/a5e58be5-3c18-4018-975a-9f2a4aad4809.jpg/r2_0_1021_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg