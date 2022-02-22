19-year-old Bailey Sweeny makes the podium in debut racing meet

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Batemans Bay local Bailey Sweeny has claimed second place in race two of round one of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series at Symmons Plains in Tasmania. The 19 year-old stunned the field by making the podium on what was his first round of racing in the Supercheap Auto TCR Series, in a new car and on a new track. Towards the end of the race, the safety car caused some hiccups to Mr Sweeny's attempt to claim the lead from the eventual winner Jordan Cox. "There are plenty of positives to take out of," Mr Sweeny said. He said he was looking forward to having another crack at the next event at Phillip Island. READ MORE: He started race two from the third row after placing 15th in race one. He did not finish in the third race of the event. It is Mr Sweeny's first season in the Supercheap Auto TCR series after he signed with HMO Customer Racing in January this year. The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is the next event in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia schedule, on March 18 to 20. All races in the 2022 season are televised nationally via Network 10 and Foxtel.

