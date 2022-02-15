newsletters, editors-pick-list, fishing, Narooma

Fishing along the South Coast has remained fairly consistent with big seas generated by East Coast lows having kept a lot of boats from venturing out to sea. Les Waldock from Narooma Sport and Gamefishing Club said the boats that had been going out were getting small kingfish at Montague Island with many under the 65cm limit being returned to the water and some legal fish among the school. Further out at sea, the water is a warm 24 degrees with marlin and mahi-mahi plentiful. "Again some of the mahi-mahi are below the 60cm legal length and are being returned to the water," Les said. "Sand flathead are still the go to for a nice feed of fish to bring home." The beaches have been rough to fish but for those who have braved the swell there have been some healthy Australian salmon and bream being caught. Dusky flathead are the prime target for the estuary fisher. "Don't be surprised if you get the fish of a lifetime with many reports of flathead measuring in the 80 to 90cm range. "Some truly lovely fish and hopefully they are caught, photographed and returned to breed again and again," Les said. There has been lots of bird activity in Wagonga Inlet indicating tailor are feeding on baitfish along with the odd kingfish. Whiting on the sand flats is the common catch at the moment. Try using yabbies for bait and stand on the sand flats with an incoming tide to catch these speedsters. Moruya Tackle World are reporting both the Moruya and Tuross Rivers are fishing well. In the Moruya River flathead, trevally and bream are being taken from the Quarry Wharf down to Preddy's Wharf and the airport flats. Best baits have been mullet fillet with the tough skin and high oil content helping to resist the little pickers while still attracting larger fish. In the Tuross system the lower section from Four Ways down to the Potato Point flats are the best areas to try for a fish. Further down south at Bermagui, Bermi Bait & Tackle are reporting some good snapper being caught on the reef systems south of Bermagui over the weekend with Fishbermi Charters catching about 20 snapper with the best around 62cm. The crew on 'Relentless Pursuit' had a good day on Monday fishing up towards Tuross and tagging six marlin from eight. Read more: Man dies after boat capsizes off Moruya

