Do you have a formidable, set-stealing backhand? Are you craving the chase of a spirited rally? Or, are you a keen rookie looking to give tennis a try, and learn some new skills from experienced players? Simply bring yourself and some enthusiasm to the court - that's the message from Malua Bay Tennis Club, ahead of its inaugural weekend social fixture. READ MORE: From this weekend, the club is serving a trial of social games on Saturday afternoons. Should it prove popular among Batemans Bay locals, Saturday tennis could even become a permanent feature on the community sporting calendar. Malua Bay Tennis Club publicity officer Robin Malcolm said the club's goal is to include everyone in sport, because age should not be a barrier to getting active. "We celebrated our oldest member's 90th birthday recently," she said. "Anyone interested is welcome to come along and give tennis a try." It is also hoped the weekend fixture will offer a option for players who may be time-poor on weeknights. Malua Bay Tennis Club will also hold its annual general meeting this Saturday, ahead of the social game. WHERE: Malua Bay Community Centre WHEN: February 19, from 3.30pm Social tennis will start at 4.30pm.

