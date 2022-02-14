newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Libraries are the place to be in the Eurobodalla in February and March, with plenty of events and opportunities to have fun, learn new skills and meet new people. February 17 Hear local author Bruce Nash at Narooma Library on his new book 'The Long River of Cat Fisher'. The novel has been described as a "journey through the literature of the 20th century", as the protagonist Kingsley (Cat) Fisher meets and interacts with the century's most famous authors. February 18 Who killed Daphne Winningham? Become a team of detectives for the night - following clues and interrogating suspects as you piece together who murdered the 1923 NSW state tennis champion Daphne Winningham. The interactive murder mystery night is run with the Eaton George Theatre Company at Moruya Library. Tickets are $25 and include light refreshments. READ MORE: Without people, no one gets rescued: Marine Rescue Unit Commander Alan Blessington February 19 Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice holds a famous place in the canon of English literature. Whether you've read it or not, you can watch the 1940 screen adaption at a free screening at Batemans Bay Library. February 19, 26 and March 5 What's your book? Award-winning journalist and communications specialist Kathryn McCarthy believes "everyone has a book in them". She's running three creative writing workshops to share tips and tricks from her own experience to bring out the author in all of us. She has written poetry, short stories, novels, memoirs and creative non-fiction. READ MORE: Hudsons Circus is in Moruya, bouncing back from months of COVID lockdowns and disruptions March 4: Artist Irene Harmsworth will be talking about her latest exhibition 'My life through paintings'. The exhibition is a series of works Ms Harmsworth has done throughout her life, on display at Batemans Bay Library from February 1 to February 5. March 7 Basic tech training for seniors kicks off with an intro to iPads and iPhones at Narooma Library. March 8 In celebration of International Women's Day, best-selling author, certified life coach, and influencer Lunaria Gaia will host an inspirational talk, bound to leave attendees motivated, confident and with an improved self-body image. From 10:30-11:30am at Batemans Bay Library. READ MORE: The Sandbar at Batemans Bay wins fifth Chef Hat Award from the Australian Good Food Guide March 12 and 19 Sandra Makdessi from Sustainable Agriculture & Gardening Eurobodalla (SAGE) will be demonstrating how you can cook up a delicious autumn meal with seasonal, local produce. For more information, or to book, visit the Eurobodalla Shire Council Libraries website.

