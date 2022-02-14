newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Simon Harvey - aka 'Captain Australia' - certainly inspired many people as he walked to and from the Batemans area recently. Captain Australia is undertaking a big walk from Brisbane to Melbourne, in a bid to raise money for research into Children's Cancer. Many people in the Batemans Bay area stopped, tooted, donated, supported and talked to Captain Australia during his recent stopover. If you missed the chance to meet the captain you can still support the cause - just ask Coralie Smith from the 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts. Coralie got to meet 'Captain Australia' and hopes people will continue to support his fundraising efforts. "This amazing man is walking on foot all the way from Brisbane to Melbourne, sleeping rough, no support people or vehicles, carrying a 25kg pack and fundraising for the Kids Cancer Project," she said. "This legend has raised close to $100,000 from his $250K goal for charity. "So throw some coin at this charity to support the man with a heart of gold and help him reach that goal." She hopes all the other South Coast villages will give Captain Australia the welcome he deserves. "Please spread the word and give this true Aussie battler legend a heroes welcome to your town. He's making history as a real life superhero to kids with cancer - thank you," the 12-year-old said. Send a message to the Captain here: https://m.facebook.com/CapsBIGWALK/ Donate here: https://captain-australias-big-walk.raisely.com/

