Batemans Bay Baptist Church holding science event with former head of CSIRO space

"Anyone who wants to know about where we came from or where we are going will come and hear some answers they may have never heard before." That's the promise of Batemans Bay Baptist Church (BBBC) secretary Peter Johnson. BBBC has organised for Dr Mark Harwood from Creation Ministries to speak at an event exploring the science behind the creation story. Dr Harwood is a former head of CSIRO space, having achieved a PhD in radio-telescopes and computer techniques for antenna design and measurement. He was general manager, strategy and planning for the Optus satellite business before retiring from the aerospace industry to take up the position with Creation Ministries. READ MORE: With Covid, it has been more than three years since a Creation Ministries speaker has come to BBBC. "I always look forward to the Creation Ministries events," Mr Johnson said. "As a teacher and a principal, I've always found space fascinating." Dr Harwood will be discussing satellites and telescopes and the science behind the biblical creation account. The event is Sunday, March 13 at 10am at Batemans Bay Baptist Church - 1 Tallgums Way, Surf Beach.

