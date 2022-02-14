news, local-news, the sandbar, batemans bay, chef hat award, australian good food guide, restaurant, things to do

Chef David Tinker is on to a winner with The Sandbar. His Batemans Bay restaurant has received the Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat Award, which recognises excellence in fine dining across the nation. READ MORE: It is the fifth consecutive win for The Sandbar, which was first recognised by the guide in 2018. Mr Tinker said his team was equally excited about their fifth accolade as they were their first. "We're pretty stoked with that. You don't really know how it happens - they [the judges] just come through and it is all anonymous," he said. "So you need to be sharp every day. "It's really cool, I think, for the staff too. They work so hard, so it's a little pat on the back for them." The Sandbar's combination of French cooking techniques and Japanese-inspired dishes has cemented it as a standout for diners, and judges of the Good Food Guide. As for how the two very different styles were fused together? It was a surprising marriage of the things Mr Tinker knows and loves. Having trained under French chefs including Serge Dansereau and three-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire, Mr Tinker is a bona-fide expert in this arena. The Japanese influence on the food, he said, was all thanks to love. "Obviously some of my training is pretty French, but then I met my wife, who is Japanese," he said. "So I naturally got interested in Japanese cuisine, and what I have tried to do is use my training and that Japanese inspiration to create a menu." The Sandbar is Mr Tinker's first restaurant. Since opening in 2018, he said the local support for his particular brand of fine dining is welcome. Five years and five Chef Hats later, Mr Tinker said awards were never the end goal for The Sandbar. "When we first started out, I thought it was maybe a bit too different for the area, but we kind of got a surprise," he said. "We didn't really set out to win awards or anything like that. "I just wanted a little business to provide for my family; now it's a bit more than that and I've got a really good team. "Five years on, I just feel so lucky to be appreciated."

