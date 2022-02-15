Surfside to benefit as Federal Government commits $50 million to protecting coastal communities

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Surfside is just one coastal community set to benefit from the Federal Government's new Coastal and Estuarine Risk Mitigation Program. Federal Senator Bridget McKenzie visited Batemans Bay on Sunday February 13 to announce the new program. She committed $50 million from the national emergency response fund to making coastal and estuarine environments across Australia more resilient to natural disasters. READ MORE: Without people, no one gets rescued: Marine Rescue Unit Commander Alan Blessington Sen McKenzie said the funds were especially aimed at protecting communities from the effects of natural disasters such as storm surges and coastal inundation. The money will be spent on projects such as seawalls, storm surge and tidal barrages in estuaries as well as nature-based solutions, such as protecting coastal wetland ecosystems to reduce shoreline erosion. State governments will receive the funds from the federal treasury, and pass them onto local communities. Liberal candidate for Gilmore Andrew Constance identified Surfside near Batemans Bay and Conjola as two hotspot areas within the Gilmore electorate that would benefit from the funds. However Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said there was no announcement on Sunday benefitting Surfside. READ MORE: 'Bringing Bali to Batemans Bay': $30 million eco-tourism resort coming to Batemans Bay "The Minister coming to Batemans Bay is nothing more than a political stunt with zero funds attached," she said. "What was announced, was from the federal government's Emergency Response Fund, that they have not spent any money from on disaster mitigation in the last three years, despite our area going through the worst of disasters. "Senate estimates showed last night that while the Emergency Response Fund was announced nearly three years ago, not a single shovel in the ground has been spent for mitigation funding, and there are no projects currently underway locally or anywhere in NSW from that fund. This is despite the fund earning $836 million in interest. READ MORE: Nurses bombed, sunk and kept in a Japanese POW camp for three years: A side of history you may not have heard "All the while, while, local disaster mitigation projects need funding. "Perhaps if the Minister, and the previous Minister, concentrated more on delivery over the last three years, there might have actually been some well deserved disaster mitigation available locally."

