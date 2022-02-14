newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Narooma Rotary is hosting a free walk-in health check for men from the Men's Health Educational Rural Van (MHERV) at Narooma Plaza on Friday, February 18. MHERV is a Rotary initiative to try to improve men's health by overcoming the reluctance of many men to visit their GP. It is a mobile, accessible check-up and information service staffed by a male registered nurse who travels through rural and regional areas. Checks include blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels. "We estimate that MHERV has saved over 10,000 men's lives since we started the project in 2017," MHERV project coordinator Graeme Hooper said . "That's from the four per cent of men checked in that time who showed signs of acute health issues and were told to visit their GP as soon as possible." MERV is travelling along the far south coast this week with stops at Batemans Bay on Monday, 14 between 9.30am and 3.30pm, at Moruya on Tuesday and Wednesday, 9.30am to 3.30 before Narooma on Friday, with Bega and Tathra to follow. MHERV is at Narooma Plaza Car Park on Friday between 10am-4pm. Read more: Victoria lifting code brown health alert

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/8e567d6b-4674-4d59-87ec-f3acde536586.png/r0_40_844_517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg