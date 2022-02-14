newsletters, editors-pick-list, hudsons circus, moruya, narooma, eurobodalla, what's on, things to do, family activities

Jam-packed stands are a sight for sore eyes at Hudsons Circus. The band of entertainers only recently returned to touring - thanks to many months of COVID lockdowns - and had initially feared their beloved audiences would not come back to join them. But Moruya has shone a light at the end of the tunnel; throngs of delighted families attended the circus during its five-day residency. READ MORE: For circus owner and ringmaster Shane Lennon, things are looking up after two years of constant curveballs for the entertainment industry. Mr Lennon said audience numbers picked up noticeably during Hudsons' week at Moruya. "We sort of knew that no matter where we go, after the [Omicron} wave sort of dies off, that people are going to want to come back out," he said. "So we're pleased that this weekend they have come back out - really happy that we've come down this way." Hudsons Circus will continue travelling across the South East during February Next on the itinerary is Narooma (February 16 to 20), then Merimbula (February 23 to March 6). For more information, visit Hudsons Circus.

