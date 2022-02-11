Lack of female amenities in fire stations delaying fire fighters' response time

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kelly Buchanan has been a fire fighter for six years. In that time she has helped put out hundreds of fires, and always been on call for the community. She is just one firefighter calling for better services for women employees. The Fire Brigade Employees Union carried out an audit of stations around the state as part of their recent 'Fix Our Fire Service' campaign. Every fire station in the Bega electorate employs women, yet half of those stations do not have adequate facilities for women. Ms Buchanan has been forced to get changed in offices and storage cupboards, because there are no female change rooms or toilets in stations. READ MORE: 'Not fit for purpose': Calls for new Fire and Rescue station in Batemans Bay "As a woman working in that environment, your day-to-day work life is much harder," she said. After some jobs, fire fighters have to go through a strict decontamination process, showering and washing their clothes. The whole decontamination process must be adhered to before fire fighters can attend another job. Currently, firefighters must wait to use unisex shower facilities. "It can delay your response time getting back online and being able to respond to future calls," Ms Buchanan said. "It impacts the community in ways people don't realise." "During the 2019 bush fires, men and women were putting themselves on the line and putting their communities first, and they were out there day after day fighting the bush fires and then coming back to station and not even having a private space to decontaminate or get changed," she said. "It is so disappointing." READ MORE: Batemans Bay needs a new fire station, but where to put it? It is awkward for all the fire fighters at the station. "Colleagues want to be able to respect your privacy as well, but in the facilities that is just really, really difficult," she said. Ms Buchanan said fire stations have been neglected and need increased funding to upgrade amenities and adequately provide for women employees. In January, women firefighters wrote to NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke about the issue. Ms Cooke has not responded. Ms Buchanan said Ms Cooke's recent trip to Moruya to promise increased funding to RFS facilities across the state "a slap in the face". She wants to see more funding invested in upgrading fire stations so women are made to feel comfortable and appreciated for the work they do.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/9358d850-ba83-419b-a074-b76b36d8f52e.png/r0_590_1536_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg