news, local-news,

Liberal campaigners in Bega are frustrated by what they call "campaign dirty tricks" involving the defacing of Fiona Kotvojs corflutes. Liberal Kotvojs corflutes were found defaced by professionally printed stickers along the Princes highway near Narooma. Former member for Bega Andrew Constance said it was not the Bega way. "In the 20 years I've been around I've never seen professionally printed destructive stickers," he said. "It is certainly very targetted when the Liberal poster is destroyed and the Labor one is left. "I think there needs to be an explanation." READ MORE: 'Bringing Bali to Batemans Bay': $30 million eco-tourism resort coming to Batemans Bay Liberal candidate for Bega Fiona Kotvojs said the stickers reflected poorly on whoever was responsible. "We live in a democratic country and I support freedom of speech, but freedom of speech comes with responsibility," she said. "None of the stickers identify who is doing it. "If you are going to criticise, that is fine - I have no problems with that - but you have to do it in an open and transparent way, rather than hiding for whatever reason." Ms Kotvojs said defacing the corflutes was "a complete waste of resources". She likes to reuse things, and defaced corflute's are replaced, using up resources. READ MORE: The Informer: Sighs, lies and telephone threats: another day in Canberra Ms Kotvojs had similar sentiments regarding anti-Kotvojs corflutes distributed throughout the electorate. She said the anonymous posters were part of a professional operation because they were all printed exactly the same. "If you want to make comment, at least have the courage to stand by your comments," she said. Ms Kotvojs said many of the corflutes did not accurately reflect her policies on many issues. She said voters at pre-poll that she had spoken to were seeing through what she called the "base-less" signs.

