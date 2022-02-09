newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dalmeny teenager Valentino Guseli has qualified for the finals of the snowboard halfpipe at the Winter Olympics. The top 12 highest scores from the two qualifying runs on February 9 advance to the finals on Friday, February 11 from 12.30pm. Mr Guseli scored 31.74 in his first attempt, slipping early in the run. After the first round, he was in 16th position. In his second attempt, he scored 85.75. He qualified for the final in fifth place. Fellow Australian athlete, and PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist Scotty James earlier scored 91.25 in his second run, and qualified for the final in second place. The gold and silver medallists from PyeongChang 2018 - American Shaun White and Japanese Ayumu Hirano respectively - also both qualified for the final. In the final, each competitor has three attempts to score the highest possible score. The athlete with the highest score for a single run wins the gold medal. BayPost will provide live updates during the final on Friday.

