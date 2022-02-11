newsletters, editors-pick-list,

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of February 11, 1922, by MDHS Q.C. RESULTS. - The following pupils passed the Q.C. examination from Dwyer's Creek Public School: V. Foreman, E. Foreman, L. Stubbs. CRICKET - Team to represent Moruya against Bodalla at Bodalla today (Saturday). Car leaves at 12.30 pm B. Coppin, C. Selden, C. Carter, F. Knight, P. Feneley, R. Shumack, L. Jones, W. Brierley, H. Little, W. Doyle, Herbie Little. LUNACY - On Wednesday Constable Barry, of Narooma, brought into the lock-up here, a man named William Oliver McGarry, who came to this district with a travelling circus a few months ago. The man whose mind is affected was taken on to the Asylum the next morning. ACCIDENT - On Thursday just as the Hupmobile car driven by Miss Smith, and containing the Rev Mr Rix and party had turned the Campbell Street corner into Vulcan Street, engine trouble resulted and the services of Mr C. Milgate of Preddy's Garage were requisitioned. After rectifying the fault, Mr Milgate was in the act of cranking up the machine when it back-fired, the handle flying off and severely striking him just over the eye, the victim was removed to the Hospital, suffering from slight concussion of the brain. DEATH - At the local Hospital there peacefully passed away in his sleep on Thursday morning a former well-known identity of Major's Creek in the person of Mr Edward Rankin, at the age of 76 years. Deceased had lately been residing with his grandson, Mr E. Rankin, of Kiora Cheese Factory. Mr Alan Rankin, of Campbell St. and Mrs E. Behringer of the Burra, are grand-nephew and niece of the deceased respectively. MARRIAGE - The wedding took place recently of Alice Audrey Stephens, eldest daughter of Mr and Mrs R.J. Cowdroy, of Evans Street, Moruya, to Godfred Arndfelt, only son of Mr G. Hanscom, also of Moruya. The Rev Massey of St James', King Street, City celebrated the marriage. ... Mr and Mrs Hanscom will reside in Moruya. EUROBODALLA SHIRE. - The monthly meeting of the Eurobodalla Shire Council was held on the 1st inst., those present being - Cr Flood (President), Crs.Anderson, Annetts, J. Bate and H. J. Bate. An apology was received from Cr H. Mallon for his absence through illness; President congratulated Cr Anderson on his election and welcomed him to Council. ... Re culvert at Bimbimbie on main road. It was resolved that a new culvert be constructed at once, and that a "warning" notice in regard to weight of loads, etc., be erected at the old culvert; Re bell at Nelligen Ferry. It was resolved to purchase a bell to be erected on the East side of the Nelligen Ferry at a cost of 37/6; Permission was granted to Mr C. Hoyer, of Central Tilba to erect two rabbit-proof public gates on the road running through his property, under the usual condition; Re straying stock. The Clerk was instructed to write to the Shires Assn. in regard to the Liability of Councils and the legality of permitting stock to stray upon the streets of a town under permit or license. Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc. https://www.mdhs.org.au

