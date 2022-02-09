Man dies after boat capsizes off Moruya

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man has died after a boat capsized at Moruya on February 9. Emergency services were called to North Head, Moruya just before 11am following reports a boat had capsized. Police were told a six-metre aluminium vessel - carrying three men - capsized shortly after exiting the Moruya River mouth. Witnesses on the break wall tossed a lifebuoy to the men, and all three were brought back to shore. One man, aged 67, was unconscious. Witnesses attempted resuscitation before NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived, however, he could not be revived and died at the scene. The two other men - aged 67 and 36 - were uninjured. The skipper - the older man - was taken to Moruya Hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from South Coast Police District and the Marine Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/d3e98049-784a-467d-9af3-4c6bb260ba3a.jpg/r3_6_1198_681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg