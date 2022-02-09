Council seeking expressions of interest for Batemans Bay bowling club again

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Eurobodalla Shire Council ran an advertisement in the Australian Financial Review in June 2021 seeking expressions of interest for the former Batemans Bay Bowling Club site. They received no formal applications. Nine months later, the council have advertised they will soon be once again asking for expressions of interest to develop the site. The site is on the highway at the entrance to Batemans Bay, on the south side of Batemans Bay bridge and adjacent to the new Bay Pavilion complex. Council purchased the site for $2.7 million from Catalina Country Club in 2016. Since 2018, the site has been leased to Transport NSW as part of the Batemans Bay bridge development. This lease expires on July 31, 2022. READ MORE: Recap: council meets for the first time "While we know there is interest in the site, no formal expressions were received [in 2021]," council's property manager Andrew Greenway said. Since the purchase in 2016, the community has wanted the location turned into a community facility. Council's engagement with the community identified many potential community facilities at the site, including tourist accommodation, conference facilities, restaurants and cafes. Residential accommodation was also a popular development option. "The future of the site will be a matter for Councillors to decide, requiring a council resolution," Mr Greenway said. As opposed to the process in 2021, this time council will engage a commercial real estate agent to secure proposals. READ MORE: No bull! Curious Charlie the bull gets rescued by the SES "This does not bind council in any way to any course of action," Mr Greenway said. "Instead, the results will be presented to Councillors for their consideration on the property's future." Once appointed, the real estate agent will make more information publicly available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/cac36601-937b-48ac-9e6d-2a68fab45e6f.jpg/r9_225_3604_2256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg