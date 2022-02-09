Recap: council meets for the first time

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The new Eurobodalla Shire Council under mayor Mat Hatcher met for their first meeting on February 8. Rod Slocke performed a smoking ceremony and welcome to country before the council chambers were opened. There were no available seats in the council chambers as the councillors took an oath of office in front of family and supporters. Late legal advice caused Mayor Mat Hatcher to revise his motion to resume livestreaming. A proposed new Code of Practice, including the livestreaming of public access sessions, will be on exhibition to the community beginning in March. The councillors voted to elect a deputy mayor, before unanimously electing Cr Alison Worthington for the position. Councillors unanimously voted to accept superannuation for their roles in line with remuneration levels if they were council employees. READ MORE: Gerry Harvey sets Narooma real estate record buying Black Bream Point Cr Mayne said voting on a councillors' own salary was "problematic", and moved that council should call on the NSW Government to make decision relating to councillor remuneration in the future. This motion was passed. Cr Schutz, with experience as an architect, was voted as council's second representative to the Joint Regional Planning Panel. The next council meeting is February 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/f00a5923-09c0-4359-9343-453afbac2057.JPG/r11_266_4593_2855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg