At Soul Tribe Studio in Batemans Bay, yoga is for everyone. The team is not only talking the talk, but they are walking the walk. Their newest class, Blokes Yoga, starts February 23. Instructed by male yoga teacher Dean Dampney, yoga students will start on a journey to better health and wellbeing. READ MORE: The class is the brainchild of Soul Tribe Studio founder Clare Lovelace, who is determined to make yoga a fun and comfortable activity for all. "Almost universally, men are unfairly yet unquestionably underrepresented on the studio's yoga mats," she said. "There are all these incredible women, everywhere, and next to no men, I don't understand it." "It's such an amazing experience. It simply makes us feel peaceful and happy. What more could you ask for?" "Yes, more blokes!" Men of all ages and abilities are welcome, and encouraged to join in. Here's the important info: For more information, get in touch with Soul Tribe Studio: call 0447 617 619.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/e2c90743-c8b3-4e0e-9d5a-badc517f211c.jpg/r8_0_3419_1927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg