Eurobodalla Shire has a new deputy mayor. Councillor Alison Worthington was elected to the role of deputy mayor Eurobodalla Shire Council its first meeting for the year on February 8. Choosing a deputy mayor for a 12 month term was high on the meeting agenda. Once sworn in, Cr Worthington said this day marked the beginning of a new hands-on era for the council. "It's just an exciting time to be on this council and representing the community, because we have this new council coming in with a pretty clear message across all councillors of greater engagement with community and greater representation," she said. "So if I can further that through stepping into the deputy mayor role, I'm thrilled to be able to do so and generally supporting the mayor." It also happens that the council is making history by appointing Cr Worthington as second-in-command. She is the first woman to hold the office of deputy mayor, and also the first Greens party councillor elected to the position. Cr Worthington said that was further motivating her to champion women in the community. "I'm truly feeling all the honour and the privilege of bringing that with me to the council," she said. "I definitely want to bring greater diversity and greater representation by women to the council. "If in every action of mine, I can further that cause, then that's what I'll endeavour to do. It speaks for the people that have supported me to get here as well, and that is no small thing." This is Cr Worthington's first term on Eurobodalla Shire Council; she is one of seven new councillors. Mayor Mathew Hatcher and councillors Tanya Dannock, Pete Diskon, Tubby Harrison, David Grace, and Amber Shutz are also new to the council this term. Councillors Anthony Mayne and Rob Pollock are both returning for another term.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/69862897-e16d-4bbe-aced-cfe736aa6329.jpg/r3_0_1178_664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg