Eurobodalla chefs are wowing discerning diners and industry experts alike. Two local restaurants have won a 2022 Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat Award, recognising the best in fine dining nationwide. The River Moruya - known for their French twist on modern Australian cuisine - made their Chef Hat Award debut this year. Batemans Bay's own The Sandbar claimed their fifth straight win. READ MORE: Both restaurants scored a 13 on the Good Food Guide's detailed and complex Chef Hat rating system. Across the South Coast region, eight restaurants won a Chef Hat Award this year. They are: To be in the running for a Chef Hat Award, a restaurant can be nominated by a diner, or be self-nominated. The judging process runs year-round, and judges will dine anonymously at nominated restaurants on multiple occasions. Customer reviews also make up part of the final score. Judging for the 2023 awards is now underway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/632ef652-f05f-4965-aaa8-c6924523f438.jpg/r19_424_7932_4895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg