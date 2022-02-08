Batemans Bay, Moruya fine dining restaurants win 2022 Australian Good Food Guide Awards
Eurobodalla chefs are wowing discerning diners and industry experts alike.
Two local restaurants have won a 2022 Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat Award, recognising the best in fine dining nationwide.
The River Moruya - known for their French twist on modern Australian cuisine - made their Chef Hat Award debut this year.
Batemans Bay's own The Sandbar claimed their fifth straight win.
Both restaurants scored a 13 on the Good Food Guide's detailed and complex Chef Hat rating system.
Across the South Coast region, eight restaurants won a Chef Hat Award this year.
They are:
- The Sandbar (Batemans Bay)
- The River Moruya (Moruya)
- Rick Stein at Bannisters (Mollymook)
- Bangalay Dining (Shoalhaven Heads)
- Mimosa Wines Restaurant (Bermagui)
- The Gunyah (Huskisson)
- Gwylo (Mollymook)
- Small Town Food + Wine (Milton)
To be in the running for a Chef Hat Award, a restaurant can be nominated by a diner, or be self-nominated.
The judging process runs year-round, and judges will dine anonymously at nominated restaurants on multiple occasions.
Customer reviews also make up part of the final score.
Judging for the 2023 awards is now underway.