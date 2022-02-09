Become a member and support RSL

Batemans bay, RSL, ex-service, ADF, Australian Defence Force, Brian Wheeler

Batemans Bay RSL Sub-Branch was formed in 1934 as a member of RSL Australia. They are a charitable, not for profit organisation, with a commitment to helping ex-servicemen and women needing support after returning from World War 1. That commitment still exists today and they now give support to all serving and ex-serving members of the Australian Defence Force and their families whether in times of peace or times of conflict. "We offer welfare support, assisting with disability claim matters under DVA, veterans living on the streets and any assistance we can give under the charities act," Batemans Bay RSL Sub-Branch president Brian Wheeler said. "No member of the Sub-Branch receives payment for this support as we are all volunteers." With their membership base declining (currently around 160 members), the time has come for the RSL to reach out to the community for help. "If we do not have an increase in membership then Anzac Day ceremonies, Remembrance Day ceremonies and other community events we are called upon to organise or participate in will not happen," Mr Wheeler said. There has been a major change on who is eligible to join the RSL. Firstly, there will be no membership fee for current members or new members. Secondly, membership is open to families of current and ex-service members of the ADF and any person who has a direct connection to a service person, i.e. mother, father, son, daughter, grandparent, great grandparent, great-great grandparent (conditions apply). The Sub-Branch also has an auxiliary group which is open to all comers, free of membership, and this wonderful group raise funds to assist the veteran community and veteran retirement facilities. There is a common bond between the Legacy organisation, the Eurobodalla Veterans Association (Viet Vets) and Batemans Bay Sub-Branch in that all three groups / Sub-Branch members hold positions on committees and workforces. All three groups have an urgent need for new membership to be able to carry on into the future. Mr Wheeler said, "Come and join us for the mateship we offer."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/110d8ffb-efdb-4403-a427-2635f3883eb8.jpg/r0_1184_1920_2269_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Become a member and support RSL

Show your support: Secretary Les Arnould and president Brian Wheeler of Batemans Bay RSL are seeking new members to join their Sub-Branch. Photo: Supplied Batemans Bay RSL Sub-Branch was formed in 1934 as a member of RSL Australia.

They are a charitable, not for profit organisation, with a commitment to helping ex-servicemen and women needing support after returning from World War 1.

That commitment still exists today and they now give support to all serving and ex-serving members of the Australian Defence Force and their families whether in times of peace or times of conflict.

"We offer welfare support, assisting with disability claim matters under DVA, veterans living on the streets and any assistance we can give under the charities act," Batemans Bay RSL Sub-Branch president Brian Wheeler said. "No member of the Sub-Branch receives payment for this support as we are all volunteers." With their membership base declining (currently around 160 members), the time has come for the RSL to reach out to the community for help.

"If we do not have an increase in membership then Anzac Day ceremonies, Remembrance Day ceremonies and other community events we are called upon to organise or participate in will not happen," Mr Wheeler said.

There has been a major change on who is eligible to join the RSL. Firstly, there will be no membership fee for current members or new members.

Secondly, membership is open to families of current and ex-service members of the ADF and any person who has a direct connection to a service person, i.e. mother, father, son, daughter, grandparent, great grandparent, great-great grandparent (conditions apply).

The Sub-Branch also has an auxiliary group which is open to all comers, free of membership, and this wonderful group raise funds to assist the veteran community and veteran retirement facilities. There is a common bond between the Legacy organisation, the Eurobodalla Veterans Association (Viet Vets) and Batemans Bay Sub-Branch in that all three groups / Sub-Branch members hold positions on committees and workforces.

All three groups have an urgent need for new membership to be able to carry on into the future. Mr Wheeler said, "Come and join us for the mateship we offer."

SHARE