Free bike trail construction course to equip locals to build Mogo Trails

Eurobodalla Shire Council is running a free introduction to bike trail construction course for locals. The course aims to equip locals to be employed in the construction of the $8 million Mogo Trails project. The 155 kilometre trail network includes the construction of 125 kilometres of new trail and will connect to Batehaven and Mogo. The training includes First Aid and CPR, White Card, using hand and power tools and chainsaw operations. It is ideal training for anyone wanting to upskill or enter the construction industry. Rocky Trail Destination - the company contracted to deliver the trails - expects to employ 25 people in the trail construction. Council hopes the free course will ensure these jobs are taken by locals. READ MORE: Hazardous surf warning issued for South Coast Rocky Trail Destination director Martin Wisata said anyone who completed the training would be guaranteed an interview. "We're getting closer to breaking ground on this exciting project that's set to revitalise the region and have the potential to attract up to 45,000 visitors in its first year of operation," Mr Wisata said. "All going well, we're aiming for construction to get started in March. "We've already started walking the proposed corridors to assess the landscape for the final track alignment. We're working with council and Forestry to review the final design before progressing environmental and cultural approvals." READ MORE: The seven stages of my first triathlon and all the results from the Batemans Bay Triathlon The training is funded by the NSW Government's Smart and Skilled program, excluding residents still enrolled in school. There are 10 training places available for Eurobodalla residents aged 17 to 24 years old or unemployed/underemployed people of any age. The training runs March 21 to March 28. The February sessions were booked-out. To enrol, contact Council's employment project officer Amy Kovacs at amy.kovacs@esc.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/a8d22c11-4078-434e-8e9e-6c5bfa8b2dcb.jpg/r0_287_3024_1996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg