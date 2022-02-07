news, local-news, eurobodalla shire council, batemans bay, orient st, night works

Drivers in the Batemans Bay town centre can expect delays and reduced parking next week. Eurobodalla Shire Council will install new sewer pipes under Orient Street, starting Monday, February 14. From 7pm to 5am, night works will occur around Camp Street and Museum Place. It is expected the install will be complete on Friday, February 18. Eurobodalla Shire Council asks drivers to allow extra travel time, as traffic control will be in place all week. Some street parking spaces will be closed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/acaa0072-0b10-4bf5-a641-eae1fd3f56d5.jpg/r1_0_620_350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg