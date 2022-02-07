Hazardous surf warning issued for South Coast

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It is expected surf and swell conditions along the South Coast will be unsafe for boating, swimming and rock fishing on Monday and Tuesday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra/South Coast coastline spanning the next two days. The BoM issued the warning for Batemans Coast and Eden Coast from Tuesday. Read more: The NSW Police Force's Marine Area Command advised residents that they should stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf. Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage. Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket. Boaters are urged to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan. The next warning will be issued by 5am EDT Tuesday. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

