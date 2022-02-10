'Do not harm': Nurses calling for health facilities to clean up

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association are calling on Southern Local Health District (SLHD) to remove excess plastic from their operations. "Do no harm is a central tenet of health care, yet Health's contribution to plastic pollution does just that," president of the Eurobodalla Branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Chris Nimmo said. Mr Nimmo holds a Bachelor of Nursing and a Bachelor and Honours in Marine Science, studying aquaculture in Western Australia. He now works in the emergency department at Batemans Bay hospital. He wants SLHD to reduce single use plastics through removing plastic medicine cups, drinking cups and water bottles from their operations. "These are three simple things we can fix straight away," he said. He sees plastic as a significant threat to the wellness of the planet, our environment and therefore, humans. READ MORE: Breaking: Man dies after boat capsizes off Moruya "Humans, like all organisms, absolutely require clean air, soil and water and we are contributing to the destruction of that," Mr Nimmo said. "We're laying this invisible chemical blanket on top of everything, which reduces the ability of all organisms to reproduce, and increases serious illnesses. "Plastics never break down they just break down into smaller and smaller bits, but it's still plastic." Broken down plastic leeches chemicals into the water. All species rely upon water, therefore chemicals in the water impact the entire food chain. Mr Nimmo listed loss of sperm reproductivity, increasing rates of type two diabetes and reduced rates of sequential hermaphroditism - the necessary changing of gender by some species in order to reproduce, without which a species dies out - as just three ways the chemicals in plastic were negatively impacting healthy life on earth. "As a health professional, you've got to be really worried about the fact we are seriously contributing to the decline of organisms plus also contributing to these chronic illnesses," he said. READ MORE: Council seeking expressions of interest for Batemans Bay bowling club again SLHD had a sustainability committee, although the committee hasn't met in more than two years. When the committee was still meeting, Mr Nimmo sent them a letter calling for SLHD to endorse the three changes he proposes to reduce plastic. In response, hospitals are now able to order paper pill cups. It is an opt-in ordering service, and Mr Nimmo said many hospitals don't know about the option. "Plastic pill cups still dominate," he said. SLHD management responded to Mr Nimmo's letter saying they "can't afford to go down this road," according to Mr Nimmo. READ MORE: New bushfire and heatwave haven opens at Moruya preschool Mr Nimmo thinks a commitment by SLHD sends a message to the market and medical suppliers. "It sends a signal to the market we are serious about wanting plastic alternatives," he said. "That contributes to providing us with plastic alternatives." "It also signals to the market that the health industry actually does see a connection between the natural environment and human health." The problem of plastic is only exacerbated by increased reliance on plastic for protection from COVID-19. Facemasks, rapid antigen tests, health professional personal protection equipment and PCR tests are all single use plastic items. SLHD didn't respond to questions from Bay Post. It is unclear if the sustainability committee still exists.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/59448174-717d-4981-8b01-9636b26f7625.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg