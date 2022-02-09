news, property,

2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR This renovated penthouse has the incredible feeling of living in the Hamptons. Coastal chic styling makes you relax the minute you're in the door. A moment's walk to the beach will see you swim with dolphins, or you could simply watch them from the huge 8x5m terrace looking over Denhams Beach. The two bedrooms, with abundant wardrobe space and a bathroom each, make for luxury and privacy. The brand new kitchen with quality appliances will make entertaining a breeze. And other features include air-conditioning in the living room and bedrooms, new flooring, two secure parking spaces, and intercom security in this fully maintained strata complex. Currently let as a lucrative holiday apartment, a walk-in-walk-out arrangement may be available along with a seamless transition of holiday bookings. Call now to secure your own piece of paradise with uninterrupted ocean views. This quiet and secure penthouse offers you privacy and a true sense of luxury, and it sits just two hours from Canberra and 3.5 hours from Sydney. View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/86a93759-0f42-471c-8d2f-dea98d558cdb.jpg/r14_325_6226_3835_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg